Support these new Black-owned restaurants in the Houston area this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – Houston is home to several amazing Black-owned restaurants that contribute to its constantly growing food scene.

From elevated soul food to classics with a twist, these eateries offer good eats and bold, unforgettable flavors.

Food marketer and consult KeAndre’ Jordan spoke with KPRC 2 Digital Content Producer Erica Ponder about the growing restaurant industry and eateries everyone should try.

Here are a few popular and fairly new restaurants we recommend this month in honor of Juneteenth, but we encourage you to support them year-round:

Are you someone who loves sandwiches? You’ll likely enjoy “The Gripper Kitchen” in Pearland. The eatery offers a number of unique and delicious dishes you can eat without silverware, including peach cobbler tacos, “The Grandaddy,” which is a grilled salmon sandwich basted with honey chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, spicy coleslaw, and sweet Lou sauce on a toasted buttered brioche bun, and the “Fried Lobster Gripper” with lettuce, tomato, green onions, spicy sauce and more.

Address: 9517 Broadway St Ste 103, Pearland, TX 77584

Jordan’s suggestion: The salmon and chicken pitas

Texans love barbecue, but “The Smoke” is serving up your chargrilled favorites with some Memphis flavor. Located downtown, the restaurant is offering up grilled goodness in the form of brisket, chicken, and “ghost” wings with the baked bean, potato salad, loaded baked potatoes, and so much more of your favorites.

Address: 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Jordan’s suggestion: Smoke bowls filled with brisket and/or chicken and add-ons like corn and beans.

Located in Houston, Texas City and Humble, 3D’s Krazy Kitchen serves Texas favorites like Boudin egg rolls, pork skins, fried okra and fresh fried fish. The cocktails are also pretty great too.

Addresses:

Houston- 5928 Leedale St, Houston, TX 77016

Texas City- 8030 FM1765, Texas City, TX 77016

Humble- 9522 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Suite 2500, Humble, TX 77396

Jordan’s suggestion: The fried chicken

While Grooves is known for being a place to party with friends, it’s also a great place to dine. From the brunch to the dinner, there’s literally something for everyone to enjoy.

Address: 2300 Pierce St, Houston, TX 77003

My suggestions: The Gulf Coast shrimp and wings basket

Jordan’s suggestion: Sweet Grand Marnier-infused creme brulee French toast casserole

Bishop’s Southern Cuisine serves home-cooked southern meals with a Miami/Caribbean twist.

From the fried ribs to the jerk chicken, oxtails and stuffed salmon, Bishop’s does not disappoint when it comes to exploding flavor.

Address: 10400 S Post Oak Rd Unit E, Houston, TX 77035

My suggestions: The fried chicken with cabbage, potato salad, red beans and rice and cornbread

Jordan’s suggestions: Catfish, potato salad and greens with fatback

Experience the joys of one of America’s favorite foods in several forms. This Katy-based restaurant has a range of delicious burgers, including Buffalo Bleu Cheese, Truffle Butter Juicy Lucy, and Pimento Cheese Bacon Jam. Are you vegan? No worries. The restaurant has a grilled plant-based patty topped with tomato jam, grilled mushrooms and onions. They’re also known for their extravagant shakes.

Addresses:

Katy- 348 Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Finn Hall- 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

My suggestion: The hot chicken sandwich with crispy onions strings

Let your taste buds travel with ChòpnBlọk. The dishes embody a contemporary approach to traditional West African cuisine and the recipes are curated from well-revered “home cooks,” chefs, and family. The culinary staff takes pride in showcasing a range of flavor and technique with curry, fresh veggies and meats.

Address: 401 Franklin St Suite A, Houston, TX 77201

If you’re a cheese lover, then “Twisted Grilled Cheese” is an eatery you’ll more than likely enjoy.

“Twisted Grilled Cheese” serves savory grilled cheese dishes like smokehouse brisket to the tasty Philly grilled cheese steak. While the restaurant isn’t new, they’re fairly popular and are known for having unique wide-ranging options that can satisfy you for a quick lunch or a fun outing with family and friends.

Address: 5555 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Located in Pearland, Cleo Lounge aims to provide a unique and chill experience by serving flavorful tapas and signature cocktails. In addition to crab cakes, Baja Street Tacos and lollipop wings with a signature sauce, the lounge also serves lamb chops, braised short rib poutine and more.

Address: 9603 Broadway St Suite 101, Pearland, TX 77584

Jordan’s suggestion: The French toast

My suggestion: The Creole croquettes, which are a fancy spin on Boudin balls.

Located on southeast Houston, Nitram’s has seen significant growth in the past few months. The restaurant is known for its great customer service and delicious meals packed with southern flavor with Asian, Italian and Mexican-inspired flavors. There’s something for everyone on the menu.

Address: 7735 Fuqua St C, Houston, TX 77075

Jordan’s suggestion: The sticky fish, which is fried catfish covered in a spicy and tangy sauce.

With a name like “Taste Budzzz,” the staff for this food truck works hard not to disappoint. The north Houston-based food truck serves everything from pork chops to burgers, fish, loaded fries and more. The eatery is perfect for lunch or a quick evening meal.

Address: 207 W Richey Rd #4, Houston, TX 77090

Jordan’s suggestion: The catfish and chicken combo

If you are a fan of sweets and want to stray away from cakes and pies, you’ll want to try The Puddery. The eatery serves up about a dozen different puddings with a twist, including banana.

Address: 5517 Broadway St Suite M, Pearland, TX 77581

Jordan’s suggestion: The Biscoff pudding

Davis Street at Hermann Park is an upscale modern eatery serving Southern comfort food with global influences. The flavors stem from the Gulf, the low country, and steamy streets of New Orleans that are paired with the international flair of Mexico’s Oaxacan cuisine, hints of spice from Vietnam, and quintessential Caribbean zest. This is the perfect place to celebrate a wedding anniversary or other big occasions.

Address: 5925 Almeda Rd A, Houston, TX 77004

Jordan’s suggestion: The red Thai-style snapper

Do you plan on trying any of these restaurants soon? Let us know in the comments.