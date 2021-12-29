Houston’s The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro to be featured on Food Network

Max Bozeman II, owner of The Greasy Spoon SoulFood Bistro, to appear on Food Network

HOUSTON – We all know the Bayou City is notorious for restaurants that truly know how to satisfy your taste buds.

Well, prepare for your mouth to water because one of Houston’s own soulfood restaurants is set to be featured on Food Network show Food Paradise Wednesday.

In the episode, Max Bozeman II, owner of The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro, will take the network on a tour of the restaurant and into the kitchen as he makes some of his customer favorites.

Some dishes that Bozeman plans to showcase are the Soulfood Stuffed Turkey Leg, “The Boss” Seafood Stack (fried catfish, lobster, shrimp, and dirty rice all smothered in Cajun seafood sauce), and his popular oxtails with southern-style greens.

TGS' The Boss Seafood Stack (KPRC 2)

The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro is located on Houston’s north side at 636 Cypress Station Dr. and officially opened in early 2020.

After being diagnosed with stage three cancer three months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Bozeman initially lost the opportunity to film with Food Network. Bozeman pushed through his treatments and beat cancer. A bonus-- the network reconnected with him to film the feature.

The episode will air at 9 p.m./10 p.m. EST.

