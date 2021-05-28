Owner of the Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro beats cancer; now set to premiere on the Food Network

HOUSTON – The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro is Max Bozeman’s first solo endeavor. It’s his “baby”. His vision is to “Elevate the Culture of Southern Cuisine”, by curating a five-star experience that accompanies traditional southern comfort dishes, which are loved beyond cultural boundaries.

Max has always been a fighter, after being diagnosed with stage three cancer three months after the pandemic started, he also lost the opportunity to film with the Food Network. He didn’t let that stop him and pushed through his treatments, beating cancer. The food network also reconnected with him and plans on filming a special feature of his amazing dishes.

This warrior spirit was trained through his experience working in the restaurant & hospitality industry for over a decade. The initial seed was sown as a preteen, as he worked in his family’s restaurant on the weekends. He grew to become infatuated with business and the idea of adding value to people.