You can roast your own coffee at this Seabrook coffee shop

If you’re a coffee-lover, you may enjoy this unique experience being offered by a Seabrook-based business.

Damn Fine Coffee and Fried Pie is hosting roaster nights, which offers customers the opportunity to create and roast their own custom blend.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, roaster nights will be held every Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m. starting Dec. 4.

Each roast session is $120 and includes six pounds of green coffee or specialty beans at an additional cost.

Interested customers may call (832) 205-6273 or email melvis@itsdamnfine.com to book their session.