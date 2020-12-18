Dish Society opens its newest location at West University Place

“West U” residents’ selection of brunch spots has grown by one this month.

In December, Dish Society opened its sixth Houston location at the Southside Commons mixed-use development.

Hey West U! Now you can enjoy all your Dish Society favorites right in the neighborhood. Get up to 50% off on dine-in meals now thru Monday. Visit us at 4191 Bellaire Blvd. Posted by Dish Society on Friday, December 11, 2020

The new location joins Houston’s collection of Dish Society restaurants located in Galleria, Katy, Memorial, The Heights and downtown.

The farm-to-table restaurant serves all meals, including brunch, daily.

Dish Society operates by counter service for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Full table service is available during social hours from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., and supper.

The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dish Society’s new West U restaurant is located at 4191 Bellaire Blvd.