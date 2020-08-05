Ask 2: How will school districts distribute free and reduced-price meals to students participating in virtual instruction?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Question: How will school districts distribute free and reduced-price meals to students participating in virtual instruction?

Answer: Several school districts have announced plans to continue providing free and reduced-price meals to students enrolled in virtual instruction for the upcoming school year.

The Houston Independent School District, for example, plans to offer curbside meals during its virtual learning period at select schools that have an enrollment of 60% or more students who need free and reduced lunches.

Katy Independent School District has also announced students enrolled in its Katy Virtual Academy will continue to have access to “Grab and Go” meals.

Eligibility and distribution for free and reduced-price meals will vary by district.

