Trying to make your grocery haul last longer? These fruits and vegetables have a long shelf life

Trying to keep supermarket trips to a minimum amidst the coronavirus outbreak? You don’t need to limit your purchases to frozen, dried, canned, or otherwise preserved products in an attempt to make your grocery haul last longer. When properly stored, these fruits and vegetables can last weeks or even months, according to Eat By Date, a database for food product expiration dates.

Apples: Apples can last two to four weeks at room temperature and one to two months in the fridge.

Carrots: Fresh carrots last four to five weeks in the fridge.

Cabbage: Fresh cabbage lasts one to two days out on the counter and four the five weeks in the refrigerator.

Garlic: Fresh, whole garlic lasts three to six months at room temperature.

Grapefruit: Grapefruit lasts two to three weeks out on the counter and five to six weeks in the fridge.

Lemons: Fresh lemons last two to four weeks at room temperature and one to two months in the fridge.

Limes: Fresh limes last two to four weeks at room temperature and one to two months in the fridge.

Onions: Onions last four to six weeks at room temperature and one two months in the refrigerator.

Oranges: Fresh oranges last two to three weeks out on the counter and one to two months in the refrigerator.

Russet or White Potatoes: Russet or White Potatoes last three to five weeks in the pantry and three to four months in the fridge.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate lasts up to three weeks in the refrigerator.

Winter Squash: Winter squash like butternut squash and spaghetti squash last one to three months both out on the counter and in the refrigerator.

Related content:

These Houston-area farmers markets are still open for business

These are the stores offering senior shopping hours during the COVID-19 outbreak

Understanding all the ‘expiration’ dates on food

From ‘quarantine survival kits’ to toilet paper: These Houston restaurants are offering food kits, grocery essentials