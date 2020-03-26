From ‘quarantine survival kits’ to toilet paper: These Houston restaurants are offering food kits, grocery essentials

HOUSTON – With margins razor-thin amid governmental restrictions and a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order, some Houston restaurants are experimenting with some creative strategies to stay afloat, offering “quarantine survival kits,” or evolving into makeshift bodegas selling fresh produce, eggs, meat and other grocery essentials like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Whether you’re trying to avoid long lines at Houston-area grocery stores or your making an effort to support local restaurants, here are some of the area eateries you can now purchase grocery basics and food kits from:

Bernie’s Burger Bus Bodega

The beloved Houston burger chain transformed its Bellaire location into Bernie’s Bodega, a “name your price” shop offering the restaurant’s ingredients in bulk, including ground beef, chili, fresh avocados, tipsy onions, every topping and homemade sauce, pillowy Slow Dough buns and more. The Bernie’s team settled on a “name your price” system so it could support those in need while also offering generous patrons a creative way to lend the Bernie's team a helping hand. The chain’s Bellaire location will also continue offering takeout and delivery. The “name your price” option applies only to bodega items, not menu items.

Bodega hours: Sun-Sat 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Address: 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401

Website: https://berniesburgerbus.com/

Dish Society Virtual Farmers Market

The Houston restaurant chain created a virtual farmers market packed with local produce including meats, eggs, milk, bread, and tortillas sourced from Houston-area farmers, ranchers and food artisans. Place your order online at dishsociety.com and pick it up at any location (except Finn Hall) during operating hours or opt to get your order delivered for a $7 fee.

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: Multiple locations

Website: www.dishsociety.com

Local Foods Pop-Up Market

Local Foods in Rice Village is now operating a pop-up grocery market offering a selection of produce, milk, eggs, fresh cut meats and cheese, olive oil, peanut butter, prepared foods,beer, wine, coffee and more. The pop-up market limits occupants to ensure social distancing is exercised. Local Foods will also continue offering restaurant menu items for pickup and delivery.

Hours: Sun.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Address: 2424 Dunstan Rd., Rice Village, 77005

Website: http://www.houstonlocalfoods.com/

Good Dog Houston Blakeslee’s Bodega

Both Good Dog Houston locations now operate bodegas offering toilet paper, a selection of fresh produce, eggs, bread, butter and more. Good Dog Houston will post bodega inventory updates to its social media pages.

Hours: Sun.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Address: Multiple locations

Website: https://gooddoghouston.com/

Avondale Food & Wine food kits

Along with selections from its menu, the Montrose shop is selling handmade dried pasta and sauces, salmon, beef tenderloin, beef top sirloin filets, and omnivore and vegetarian food kits. Customers can order items online and pick them up at the store. Those who live in a 5 mile radius of the shop benefit from a free delivery option.

Hours: Sun. 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Mon. closed, Tues.-Wed. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Address: 240 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX

Website: https://avondalefoodandwine.com/

Whiskey Cake food kits

Multiple Whiskey Cake locations are selling daily “quarantine survival kits,” packed with items like eggs, tortillas, pulled pork, sour cream, shredded cheese, meat, toilet paper, paper towels and more. Participating Whiskey Cake locations provide details and updates on their social media pages.

Hours: Hours vary

Address: Multiple locations

Website: https://www.whiskeycake.com

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe pastry decorating kits

The shop is now offering an assortment of pastry decorating “survival kits,” which allow customers to decorate pre-made cupcakes, cookies or cakes. Kits come with pastries, frosting and sprinkles and are available for pickup or delivery.Basically, it’s a craft you can eat. Kill some time decorating and reward your hard work with a mouthful of deliciousness. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

Hours: Sun. 12 p.m-10 p.m., Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Address: 3600 Kirby Dr., Houston, Texas 77098

Website: www.dessertgallery.com

What would you add to this list? Do you know any local restaurants offering food kits or selling grocery staples? Tell us about it in the comments or email us at click2houston@kprc.com.