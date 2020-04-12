‘Food’s Here’ app launched by Tomball resident partners with new restaurants for delivery service

HOUSTON – A locally owned and operated food delivery business is partnering with nearby restaurants to serve residents in Tomball, Magnolia and Brenham.

“Food’s Here” is an app that was launched by Mitchell Bethea, a Tomball resident, in 2017.

In just over two years, Bethea has partnered with more than 70 restaurants.

Since Gov. Greg Abbott announced the executive order that would temporarily close restaurant dining rooms across the state, many restauranteurs have promoted to-go or delivery service in order to stay open.

“I’ve probably signed at least 10 restaurants (this past week) because people are jumping on board (for) delivery,” Bethea told Community Impact.

In anticipation of restaurants resorting to curbside and delivery, Bethea had hired more drivers in March, prior to dine-in restrictions.

According to posts on the business’ Facebook, new restaurant partners include Victoria Pie Co. in Magnolia and Market Street Cafe in Tomball.

“Food’s Here” delivers within 12 miles from any partnering restaurant.

Customers can place an order on the “Food’s Here” app or website.