This app will help you find the best crawfish in Houston
HOUSTON – Looking for the best crawfish in Houston? There’s an app for that.
As the peak of the season rolls in, everyone is looking for the best deal. The Crawfish App will tell you where to get the best live and boiled crawfish near you and for how much.
Customers can leave a review and up-to a five-star rating for the vendor. The app also indicates the average size of the crawfish being served at each location.
If your favorite spot isn’t already on the app, you can add it. The Crawfish App allows its users to submit a vendor. All you need is the name, phone number and address.
Who do you think serves the best crawfish in town? Let us know in the comments!
