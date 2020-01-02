Voodoo Doughnut expected to open in Houston this month

HOUSTON – Voodoo Doughnut is ready for business in Houston.

The Portland-based company teased on Facebook that a grand opening announcement is coming soon.

The new year will bring Voodoo to new markets! 🎉 Stay tuned for an announcement of the Houston grand opening in the... Posted by Voodoo Doughnut on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

In March 2019, reps for the chain announced plans to open its first Houston location which was expected in the late summer.

“We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in Texas, adding to our existing location in Austin,” Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth Pogson said. “We look forward to contributing to the Houston community and eager to find amazing people that thrive in a fun, high energy environment to join the team."

According to Community Impact, the Portland-based company held a job fair in December to fill 70 position at its first Houston-area location which is expected to open in January.

Houston will be home to the chain’s first location with a drive-thru, according to Houston Eater.

Voodoo Doughnut offers a unique menu, including items topped with cereal, candy and bacon.

Houston’s Voodoo Doughnut is located at 3715 Washington Ave.