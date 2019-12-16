56ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

56ºF

Food

Bigotes Street Tacos opens new location in Spring

Samara Perez, Contributor

Tags: Food, Things To Do, Spring, Tacos, eating
Credit: Bigotes Street Tacos Facebook page

SPRING, TexasBigotes Street Tacos, who specializes in serving authentic Mexican street cuisine, opened up a new location in Spring, according to a post on its Facebook page. It will be their third location.

The new food truck is located at 3624 Farm to Market 2920. The other two Houston-area locations are at 5417 Farm to Market Rd 1488 and 24900 Kuykendahl Road.

Its menu features a wide range of choices like quesadillas, burritos, tortas and, of course, tacos, all with the option to be cooked with your choice of meat.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.