Food

Have a sweet tooth? Here’s where you can buy ‘next to homemade’ cookies in the Houston area

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

(SXC)

HOUSTON – For National Cookie Day, we did a social call out to see where one can buy the best cookies around town.

Happy National Cookie Day! We know the best cookies are homemade, but where do you buy the best in the Houston area? Let us know and we'll share a list of your favorites.

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

We know, we know, homemade is best, BUT if you’re interested in what Houstonians recommended, check out our list below!

Cupcake Kitchen Houston

- 2533 Southmore Blvd.

El Bolillo Bakery

- The bakery has three Houston area locations: 2517 Airline Dr., 2421 S. Wayside Dr., 917 Southmore Ave.

Half Baked Cookie Company

- 16511 Winding Ivy Ln.

Memorial Bakery

- 9415 Katy Fwy

Michael’s Cookie Jar!

- The bakery has three Houston area locations: 1864 Fountain View Dr., 5330 Weslayan St., 711 Louisiana St.

Moeller’s Bakery in Bellaire

- 4201 Bellaire Blvd.

Nom Nom Cookies

Please contact owner for exact location

Sweet Em’s Cookies

Please contact owner for exact location

Three brothers

- The bakery has three Houston area locations: 4036 Braeswood Blvd., 12393 Kingsride Ln., 4606 Washington Ave.

Tiff’s Treats cookies

Click the link to find your closest store location near you.

Tinys Milk and Cookies in West U

- 3636 Rice Blvd.

