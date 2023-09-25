LIST: 15 of the biggest concerts happening in the Houston area this week

The week is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists, beloved bands, pop sensations and living legends. Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 15 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in the coming days.
When: Sept. 26
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
K-POP sensation Loona Assemble, featuring HyunJin, YeoJin, Vivi, Go Won, and HyeJu, will perform live at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Tuesday.
When: Sept. 27
Where: Minute Maid Park
Pink’s Summer Carnival stadium tour will bring her to Minute Maid Park Wednesday alongside special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
When: Sept. 27
Where: Bayou Music Center
Iconic pop rock band Boys Like Girls will come to Houston Wednesday as part of their Speaking Our Language Tour. The tour comes on the heels of the release of “Blood and Sugar,” the band’s first new song since 2012.
When: Sept. 27
Where: House of Blues Houston
“Internet sensation, television superstar, Broadway showstopper, and self-proclaimed “baddest bitch alive” Todrick Hall, returns to the stage with his ninth and most electric tour to date. A new era of inclusivity, individuality, and acceptance set to a playlist of greatest hits from “Straight Outta Oz,” “Forbidden,” “Haus Party,” and “Femuline,” as well as instant classics from his 13 new albums. Messages of doubt and divisiveness are left on read as Todrick channels his energy into a beautiful velvet rage of empowerment that every rebel, freethinker, and dreamer can raise their voice to.”
When: Sept. 27
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Becky G will come to Sugar Land in support of her 2022 album, “Esquemas.”
When: Sept. 28
Where: Minute Maid Park
Powerhouse rock band Guns N’ Roses will bring their 2023 World Tour to Minute Maid Park Thursday. They’ll be joined by Alice in Chains.
When: Sept. 29
Where: Bayou Music Center
Singer-songwriter Tate McRae will come to Houston in support of her 2022 album, “I Used to Think I Could Fly.”
When: Sept. 29
Where: 713 Music Hall
The gender-fluid multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Tash Sultana will come to Houston Friday in support of their upcoming album due out later this year.
When: Sept. 29
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Ne-Yo will come to Sugar Land in support of his 2022 album, “Self Explanatory.”
When: Sept. 29
Where: Toyota Center
Joji will come to Houston in support of his 2022 album, “Smithereens.”
When: Sept. 29
Where: The Heights Theater
Foy Vance’s Regarding the Joy of Nothing Tour will bring him to Houston Friday. He’ll be joined by Bonnie Bishop.
When: Sept. 30
Where: 1940 Air Terminal Museum
“The Manhattan Dolls, renowned for their captivating performances, will take you on a Sentimental Journey through the iconic music of the era. You’ll be treated to a delightful blend of beautiful ballads and toe-tapping tunes that will transport you back in time. So, whether you prefer to sit back, relax, and enjoy these timeless classics or find yourself In the Mood to hit the dance floor, this evening promises to be a celebration of unforgettable melodies.”
Houston Country, Folk, & Blues Festival
When: Sept. 30
Where: Heritage Place Park & Amphitheater
Endurance, Bri Bagwell, Mike Zito, Jonathan “Boogie” Long, and Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights are among those scheduled to perform at the festival Saturday.
When: Oct. 1
Where: The Stafford Centre
Corinne Bailey Rae will bring her Black Rainbows Tour to Houston Sunday.
When: Oct. 1
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Latin music star Maluma will bring his Don Juan tour to Sugar Land Sunday.
