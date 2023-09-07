Event roundup: 15 things to do this weekend in Houston and beyond

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Hey! Welcome to Things To Do, your weekly one-stop newsletter for all things related to weekend fun in Houston and beyond.

🏙️ Houston-area happenings

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Ride to Rosenberg Car Show

Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at 900 3rd Street, Rosenberg; rosenbergartsalliance.com.

In historic downtown Rosenberg, see 150 collector vehicles. While downtown, check out the more than 40 shops and restaurants to explore.

Houston Mediterranean Festival

Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church of Houston; houstonmedfest.com.

“The St. George Mediterranean Festival is a celebration of Mediterranean culture and cuisine, featuring food and music from countries like Lebanon, Greece, and Syria. At the festival you will experience the flavors of traditional Mediterranean dishes such as hummus, baklava, kebabs, and falafel.”

Sawyer Yards Second Saturday

Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. at Sawyer Yards; sawyeryards.com.

“On the second Saturday of each month, the artists of Sawyer Yards open their studios to the public from 12-5 p.m. Guests can spend the afternoon wandering through six repurposed warehouses and discover an extensive selection of painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, clothing, textiles, printmaking, mixed media, and more. They can also meet the artists, learn about their work, and add a new piece (or two) to their collection.”

In a Pickle Festival

Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Town Center Park in Kingwood; facebook.com/events.

“This in-person event is a pickle lover’s dream come true! Indulge in a wide variety of pickled treats, from classic dill pickles to unique pickle-flavored snacks. Pickle pizza, pickle chamoy snow cones, pickle beer from Megaton Brewing Co, pickle roasted elote, pickle salsa, pickle fried mac and cheese, pickle cotton candy, freeze dried pickle taffy, pickle popcorn, pickled ice cream just to name a few!! Take part in exciting pickle-themed activities and games for the whole family like the pickle eating and drinking contest for kids and adults. Think your pickle game is on point? Join the pickle-making competition. And don’t miss out on the pickle pet parade! Don’t miss out on the chance to sample delicious pickle recipes and shop for pickle-themed merchandise.”

🎶 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Tiwa Savage

Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Tiwa Savage will come to Houston Thursday as part of her 2023 North America Tour.

Pentatonix

Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

A cappella group Pentatonix will come to The Woodlands Thursday as part of the North American leg of their world tour, featuring support from special guest Lauren Alaina.

Gera MX and Nanpa Básico

Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the 713 Music Hall; concerts.livenation.com.

Two contemporary Latin rap heavyweights, Mexico’s Gera MX and Colombia’s Nanpa Básico, will come to Houston Thursday as part of their 11-city Que Chimba La Raza Tour.

Sam Smith

Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center; toyotacenter.com.

The pop star Sam Smith will perform at Houston’s Toyota Center Friday. He’ll be joined by Jessie Reyez.

Flogging Molly

Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly will come to Houston Saturday in support of their 2022 album, “Anthem.”

5 Seconds of Summer

Sept. 9 at 7:45 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

Multi-platinum-selling pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer will stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands Saturday as part of their tour, The 5 Seconds of Summer Show. 5 Second of Summer is touring in support of their newly-released live album “The Feeling of Falling Upward.”

Moneybagg Yo

Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center; toyotacenter.com.

Moneybagg Yo will come to Houston Sunday in support of his tour, Larger Than Life, featuring support by Finesse2Tymes, Big Boogie, And YTB Fatt.

🎭 Theater

For theatergoers, Houston offers a rich menu from which to choose.

“The Music of Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come”

“The Music of Sam Cooke - A Change is Gonna Come” is a new show depicting the life and music of one of America’s most iconic and talented performers, the legendary Sam Cooke. The evening features a soulful performance by Bradd Marquis alongside a live big band. (Sept. 9 at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Houston Ballet opens its 2023-2024 season with the return of choreographer John Neumeier’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Based on Shakespeare’s joyous romantic comedy, Neumeier’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” follows the hijinks and hilarity that occur when a well-intentioned plan with a love potion goes awry. Following the thread of interwoven romances, the ballet travels from the Court of Athens to the Fairy Realm where mayhem ensues. By cleverly combining the music of Mendelssohn, Ligeti and traditional organ music, the score transports the audience into a fantasy world through choreography that demonstrates the narrative power of ballet. Houston Ballet was the first North American company to perform this work in 2014. (Though Sept. 17 at the Wortham Theater Center.)

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Jagged Little Pill” is a new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music, an electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family. (Through Sept. 10 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.”

“Always...Patsy Cline”

“Featuring 27 of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits, including ‘Walkin’ After Midnight,’ ‘I Fall To Pieces,’ and ‘Crazy,’ ‘Always…Patsy Cline’ is a tale of friendship and great music. In 1961, country music legend Patsy Cline met Louise Seger, a fan from Houston, at a honky-tonk. The two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer’s tragic death years later. First premiering at Stages 35 years ago, ‘Always…Patsy Cline’ welcomes home the fans who made it a hit and invites new generations to discover Patsy and Louise.” (Through Oct. 29 at the Stages.)

📅 Things to do, any day of the week

💌 Like what you see?

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Have an event you’d like to feature on click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.