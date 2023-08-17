Pumpkin spice season is right around the corner

Beverage cups featuring the logo of Starbucks Coffee are seen in the new flagship store on 42nd Street August 5, 2003 in New York City. The Seattle-based coffee company has emerged as the largest food chain in the Manhattan borough of New York with 150 outlets. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

The temps outside still may be sweltering, but that won’t stop our favorite brands from unleashing their pumpkin spice flavored items on us. Fall is right around the corner, after all.

You won’t have to go far to get your hands on something that is pumpkin spice flavored. It seems that every company and corporation has something to offer, so it shouldn’t be hard to come up with a list of the best pumpkin spice products.

So without further adieu, let’s get into some pumpkin spice foods that you and I will absolutely by buying any day now.

Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks

This is the king of all pumpkin spice, and we all know it. You know that fall is right around the corner when Starbucks releases the pumpkin spice latte, or PSL for short. Everyone has their own way of ordering it (some like it made with oat or almond milk), but I think it’s fabulous as is. Will you be getting one on the first day they come out?

Pumpkin Blondie Brownies from Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has so many pumpkin spiced products when fall is about to start rolling around. It actually blows my mind at how much they have. That being said, the pumpkin blondie brownies are to die for. They’re sweet, chewy and full of pumpkin flavor. Any of their products are great this time of year, but nothing will beat the blondies. You have to try them.

Pumpkin Spice Frosty from Wendy’s

We don’t have this confirmed yet, but there are big rumors going around that a pumpkin spice Frosty will be hitting the streets sometime at the end of summer. I’m not sure how this kind of thing already hasn’t happened yet, but I am so here for it. A Frosty from Wendy’s is already one of the greatest fast-food items known to man, but make it pumpkin spice? This will be so popular if it actually happens.

Pumpkin Spice Twinkies

Look, you either love Twinkies or you hate them. To me, there is something endearing about the little cakes filled with cream. I probably haven’t had a regular one in about 10 years, but I love the nostalgia surrounding them. I have, however, tried the pumpkin spice Twinkie, and they are pretty good! The pumpkin spice blends really nicely with the cream that’s inside of a Twinkie.

Pumpkin Spice Oreos

This is another nostalgia snack for me. Not all pumpkin spice flavored products work, but Oreo does a good job of balancing the flavor. My only suggestion is that I’d be interesting if there was some chocolate left in this product. Like perhaps mix the pumpkin spice with the chocolate cookie, instead of just making it full pumpkin spice. Just a suggestion!

Everything from Dunkin’ Donuts

If anyone has gone all out for pumpkin spice season, it is Dunkin’ Donuts. They obviously have their own version of the pumpkin spice latte called Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which are both available hot or iced. They also have pumpkin donuts, muffins and a new Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams, which obviously sounds delicious.

What is your favorite pumpkin spice product? Let us know in the comments!