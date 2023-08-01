Things to do in HTX this weekend

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

🏙️ Houston happenings

Noteworthy events to experience in Houston this weekend.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Through Sept. 4 at select Houston-area restaurants; houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

Houston Restaurant Weeks has returned in full force for its twentieth year. More than 200 restaurants across the Houston area are participating in this year’s program, which will run for five weeks, from Aug. 1, until Sept. 4. Each participating restaurant will offer special brunch, lunch and dinner menus for $25, or $39, and some higher-end places will offer three or more courses for $55. You can check out the full list of participating restaurants and their special menus here. The restaurants will donate $3 for a $25 meal, $5 for a $39 meal, or $7 for a $55 meal to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, the non-profit that operates Houston Restaurant Weeks. In turn, the foundation will make a donation to the Houston Food Bank. Here are 22 new and classic restaurants to eat at during the weeks-long event.

White Linen Night in The Heights

Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Houston Heights; wlnon19th.com.

White Linen Night in The Heights, a celebration of community, culture, and art, will return in full force for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event on Aug. 5.

Jurassic World Live

Aug. 4-6 at the NRG Stadium; nrgpark.com.

This production will transform NRG Stadium into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate. The show features several film-accurate, life-sized animatronic and and performer-operated dinosaurs.

🎵 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Big Time Rush

Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

“The Can’t Get Enough Tour” will see pop band Big Time Rush perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Aug. 3. Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 with the launch of the Nickelodeon television series “Big Time Rush.” The show catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release three studio albums and performed across the globe. Big Time Rush’s “Can’t Get Enough Tour” features special guests, openers Jax and Max.

Kenny Loggins

Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Smart Financial Centre; smartfinancialcentre.net.

Celebrating a career that has seen him perform his ever-growing catalog of smash hit songs across the globe for nearly six decades, legendary music superstar Kenny Loggins is embarking on his final concert tour this summer. With over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Loggins has topped the charts with songs such as “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,” and “This Is It,” among many others. On the “This Is It” tour, he’ll trace his musical history with a career-spanning stage show sure to satisfy his fans.

Killer Mike

Aug. 3 at the House of Blues; concerts.livenation.com.

Killer Mike comes to Houston in support of his new album, “Michael.”

Thomas Rhett

Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center; toyotacenter.com.

Thomas Rhett comes to Houston as part the Home Team Tour 23 , joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Rhett is touring in support of his 2022 album, “Where We Started.”

Jesse & Joy

Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at the 713 Music Hall; concerts.livenation.com.

Jesse & Joy come to Houston in support of their new album, “Clichés.”

🎭 Theater

For theatergoers, Houston offers a rich menu from which to choose.

Macbeth

Houston Shakespeare Festival presents “Macbeth.” “A Scottish general and his wife are plunged into a murderous quest by the prophesy of three mysterious witches. Consumed by brutal ambition, the couple’s bloodbath delivers the crown of Scotland to Macbeth. After unthinkable acts of betrayal, a price must be paid. Guilt, madness, and tyranny reign in a world where ‘fair is foul, and foul is fair.’” (Though Aug. 4 at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.)

Much Ado About Nothing

Houston Shakespeare Festival presents “Much Ado About Nothing”: “Quick-witted Beatrice spars with the perpetual bachelor Benedick, and their battle of words ignites sparks. Will their playful banter be enough for them to resist falling in love? Meanwhile, young friends Hero and Claudio fall instantly in love. But will false accusations and broken promises spoil their happy ending?” (Through Aug. 5 at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.)

Spring Awakening

The Bridge Program at Queensbury Theatre presents “Spring Awakening.” “Based on Frank Wedekind’s controversial play (once banned in Germany), Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s brilliant rock score and searingly emotional book take the story of sexual awakening, youth revolt, and self-discovery into a new century. It’s 1891, and grown-ups hold all the cards. Headstrong Melchior and naïve Wendla stumble into each others’ arms, passionate and curious, while anxious Moritz struggles to live up to the stringent expectations of society. With only each other for guidance, this group of young men and women travel the fraught and rocky path of adolescence, discovering their bodies, their minds, and themselves along the way.” (Through Aug. 6 at the Queensbury Theatre.)

Thunder Knocking on the Door

“This bluesy show is a musical fable filled with humor, heart, and the music of five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’. In a small Alabama town, a mysterious blues guitar-playing stranger arrives at the door of the Dupree family, bringing a challenge for the offspring of his late rival. The stranger’s bargain pits family legacy against a tempting future. But what started as a deal with the devil turns into a love story for the ages. Part family reckoning, part epic love, and all blues, “Thunder Knocking on the Door” brings soul to Stages.” (Through Aug. 6 at the Stages.)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

The Alley Theatre presents “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.” “One of Agatha Christie’s best-known novels is turned into this murderous mystery for the stage. This twisty whodunit features extraordinary characters who holds secrets about blackmail and murder that only the detective Hercule Poirot can solve in this all-new adaptation.” (Through Aug. 27 at the Alley Theatre.)

Always...Patsy Cline

“Featuring 27 of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits, including “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall To Pieces,” and “Crazy,” “Always…Patsy Cline” is a tale of friendship and great music. In 1961, country music legend Patsy Cline met Louise Seger, a fan from Houston, at a honky-tonk. The two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer’s tragic death years later. First premiering at Stages 35 years ago, “Always…Patsy Cline” welcomes home the fans who made it a hit and invites new generations to discover Patsy and Louise.” (Through Oct. 29 at the Stages.)

