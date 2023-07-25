White Linen Night returns to Houston Heights this summer. Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – For the first time since COVID shut down the world for a bit, White Linen Night is finally returning to the Heights.

With more than 20,000 people expected to attend, White Linen Night is known as a vibrant community event that started in 2006 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina by the New Orleans community that moved to Texas and missed their original event.

During the event, the entire 19th Street will be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly zone where visitors will be able to dress in their finest white attire and listen to music while enjoying local vendors.

White Linen Night will take place on Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Drivers, plan ahead, both the 200 and 300 blocks of W 19th Street will be closed to traffic during the event.