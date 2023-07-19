5 things to do in Houston this weekend

Shania Twain performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Have an event you’d like to feature on click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.

🐶 Houston World Series of Dog Shows

July 19-23 at NRG Center, 8400 Kirby Drive, Houston; houstondogshows.com.

“The Houston World Series of Dog Shows takes place in Houston, Texas at the state-of-the-art NRG Center. It is a cluster show, meaning several separate shows held over consecutive days. Beginning Wednesday, visitors can enjoy watching the more than 30 independent breed specialty competitions, as well as the Houston Area Hound and Houston All-Terrier shows. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday offer all-breed shows, each culminating with a “Best in Show” winner, chosen from finalists among the seven variety groups with more than 150 different breeds represented. Interspersed amongst the all-breed shows, various area clubs will be holding breed specialty competitions. As a dog show cluster, our mission is to enhance the public’s knowledge about purebred dogs. We are proud to offer the popular Meet the Breeds event where the public can get hands-on experience with more than 110 breeds and discuss their care, needs, traits, and temperaments, as well as their advantages and disadvantages with breed experts. Throughout the five-day event, the Series offers many attractions, including an extensive shopping venue, numerous seminars, entertainment exhibitions and obedience/companion events.”

🎭 “The Pirates of Penzance”

July 22-23 at the at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby Street, Houston;

“The pirates come ashore in July as Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston, the longest-running opera company in Houston, presents the popular ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts’ Zilkha Hall. Sung in English, this family-friendly comic opera is filled with bright and infectious melodies, colorful costumes, and amusing dialogue.”

🎤 Shania Twain in concert

July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain will come to The Woodlands in July in support of her latest record, “Queen of Me.” The music artist’s “Queen of Me Tour” marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following her Vegas residency.

🪄 “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert

July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Boulevard, Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

“Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, troll run amok, and magic mirrors in high-definition while the Houston Symphony performs John Williams’s iconic score. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again.”

🎸 Nickelback in concert

July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Canadian rock band Nickelback will come to The Woodlands, in support of their tenth studio album, “Get Rollin’.” Special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will join them. Nickelback’s first album in five years, “Get Rollin’” was released Nov. 18, 2022 and debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The new album is described in press materials as “a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration.”

A list of lists:

💌 Like what you see?

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.