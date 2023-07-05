Travelers, next time you’re stranded in Houston, visit one of these 7 places to pass the time

HOUSTON – Your flight landed in Houston and you have a layover of eight hours. You’re probably thinking, “Oh maybe I’ll want to explore the city and possibly grab a few goodies or something.”

Then your flight gets canceled or delayed for 18 hours. You’re probably wondering, now what?

If you’re reading this article right now, you’re probably looking for ways to pass the time while you’re passing through either Bush or Hobby Airports during a layover, or a really long delay.

Note, while I do recommend exploring outside the airport, make sure to keep checking with your airline for updates.

Without further ado, here are some recommendations to explore H-Town while you wait for your next flight. Just grab an Uber or Lyft and let’s go.

NOTE: While the miles noted below are accurate per Google Maps, I apologize in advance on behalf of the entire city of Houston for the traffic.

The Galleria

Distance from Bush: 26 miles // Distance from Hobby: 16 miles

This is a no-brainer. One of Houston’s largest malls has not only shopping but also an ice rink that’s open year-round. Grab a couple of gifts there before you head back to the airport.

The Houston Farmer’s Market

Distance from Bush: 17 miles // Distance from Hobby: 14 miles

2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009

We understand. Airport food can get expensive. Here, you can get more bang for your buck with delicious food choices (and, if you have a sweet tooth, visit El Bolillo Bakery right across the street.)

Buffalo Bayou/Eleanor Tinsley Park

Distance from Bush: 20.8 miles // Distance from Hobby: 10.2 miles

18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019

For the outdoorsy people who would rather not stay inside a germ-infested airport, Buffalo Bayou is a great place to take a walk, stretch your legs, and enjoy the wildlife.

Old Town Harrisburg

Distance from Bush: 23.7 miles // Distance from Hobby: 7.2 miles

For history buffs, you’ll want to pay a visit to Harrisburg. The community serves as a historic landmark that led to the state of Texas gaining its independence. Enjoy restaurants, historic monuments, and more.

Lone Star Flight Museum

Distance from Bush: 36.8 miles // Distance from Hobby: 8.4 miles

Located near Ellington Field, the museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation, and military aircraft. This is a can’t-miss!

Hermann Park/Houston Zoo/Museum District

Distance from Bush: 23.5 miles // Distance from Hobby: 11.3 miles

Whether you want to take a walk, indulge in some art history, or meet zoo animals, the Museum District area has everything you want and more.

Space Center Houston

Distance from Bush: 46.3 miles // Distance from Hobby: 16.6 miles.

No trip to Houston is complete without a visit to the place that’s known for: SPACE! Learn about Houston’s history of space and NASA’s future plans!

What other Houston places travelers should visit if they’re passing by? Tell us in the comments below!

