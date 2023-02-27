The Galleria announces relocations, new stores: What you need to know about shopping destination changes

A general view of The Galleria mall on January 7, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Galleria announced Monday that it is relocating and reopening several stores, as well as adding two new, first-to-market brands -- Bally and Freebird.

KPRC 2 has reached out for more information about the apparent renovations happening at the shopping destination and will bring you more if we receive it.

The Galleria announced changes back in 2022.

Information below provided by Simon, the real estate investment trust that owns The Galleria.

Relocations:

Prada : Synonymous with cutting-edge style, their fashion transcends products bringing ideas and ideals to life through its clothes and accessories, which become tools of confident self-expression.

Temporarily relocated to Level 1, near Galleria Financial Center

Saint Laurent: Known for their modern and iconic pieces, they market a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear products, leather goods, shoes, and jewelry.

Temporarily relocated to Level 2, near Neiman Marcus

Burberry : A British brand with a heritage of innovation, craftsmanship and design, the brand has a global reputation for functionality with a unique British sensibility.

Temporarily relocated to Level 2, near Neiman Marcus

Lululemon : Known for their technical gear for running, training and yoga, and all movement, their innovative products help you feel your best so you can perform your best -- and look great too.

Now open on Level 2, between Galleria Financial Center and Neiman Marcus

Now Open:

Bally : A Swiss luxury brand established in 1851, anchored in an exceptional heritage of shoemaking. Today the brand offers unique designs across shoes, accessories and ready to wear, driven by a strong, retro sportswear aesthetic.

Now open on Level 1, near Galleria Financial Center

Freebird : New to Houston, Freebird was born out of love for boots. Each pair is created using the time-honored goodyear welt craftmanship, combining quality with fashion.

Now open on Level 1, between Macy’s and Nordstrom

