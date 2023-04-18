$52M project to redesign Hermann Park will add play areas, dog park, enhance green spaces

HOUSTON – Some big changes are coming to Hermann Park soon. A $52 million project is going to create The Commons, the McWilliams Dog park, a new playground and add more plants to the area. The project is being spearheaded by the Hermann Park Conservancy.

Marlon Blackwell and Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates will be the architects working on this initiative.

The Commons community areas will be built in the 26-acre southwest part of the park. It will be near the zoo between Cambridge Street and the park’s Japanese Garden.

The conservancy said they want to restore habitats in The Commons and add more than a thousand trees and thousands of plants to help provide a home for local birds and animals.

The main feature of The Commons will be the playground or Play Gardens. This will be a two-acre playground that will be accessible for all children. The Swing Hill will be a traditional playground with new swings, and it will be close to the Picnic Pavilion.

There will also be a Gorilla Forrest in honor of the neighboring zoo. The play area will be shaped like a gorilla, and there will be several other play stations.

The Commons area will also include a Live Oak Terrace with tables and chairs near the beautiful oak trees. This will be a section where people can eat and spend time together in the park.

A new two-acre dog park is also going to be built for people to enjoy with their furry friends. There will also be public art zones in The Commons to beautify the park.

Construction is already underway and The Commons are expected to be completely built by January 2024.

Click here for more information about the project.