PHOTOS: Ritzy new Mediterranean restaurant opens in River Oaks District

HOUSTON – An upscale Mediterranean restaurant made its debut in Houston’s River Oaks District Wednesday.

Albi, Arabic for “my heart,” was described in a release as “a labor of love” between brothers Nano and Jimy Fakhoury, who operate Mary’z Mediterranean restaurants, and partner and friend, hospitality entrepreneur Aladdin Nimri.

The restaurant is led by executive chef Christian Hernandez.

Touted as a “harmonious blend between traditional and modern,” Albi’s menu offers a mix of Lebanese, Turkish, and Jordanian cuisines with dishes like a shrimp falafel with tarator sauce and heirloom tomatoes; Beets bil tahini, salt-baked beets blended with yogurt and topped with a tahini powder and pickled berries; bluefin tuna tartar with Aleppo pepper and an apricot coulis; King trumpet mushroom shawarma with tzatziki and charred lemon; Jidori chicken roulade, stuffed with house-made turmeric and chicken sausage and served alongside a rice bowl with caramelized onion puree and golden raisins inspired by Lebanese biryani.

The dessert menu features an array of treats such as the lemon halvah tart, served with lemon and olive oil ice cream; Basque cheesecake, paired with saffron gelee and vanilla-infused brandy; and Pistachio tiramisu.

Complementing the menu, the cocktail program offers drinks like the Shah of Sunset arak, lime, sugar, topo chico, hibiscus tea and mint); Turkish Espresso Martini, cinnamon-infused vodka and Turkish coffee; Baklava Old-Fashioned, baklava elixir, demerara sugar, walnut bitters; and Waters of Petra, cardamom gin-infused rosewater, elderflower and champagne foam.

The restaurant’s wine program includes a selection of over 90 labels sourced largely from Mediterranean countries including Lebanon, Italy, Spain, Greece and Israel.

Albi’s will operate Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

To learn more or to make a reservation, visit albihouston.com.

Albi (Michael Antony photography)

