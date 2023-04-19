PHOTOS: Glitzy new steakhouse sizzles on Allen Parkway

HOUSTON – Houston-based Sambrooks Management Company is expanding its restaurant business with a new eatery set to open later Wednesday.

Located at 3201 Allen Parkway, Andiron’s menu “honors the classic steakhouse while also offering a modern small plate progressive dining experience,” a release read. “The concept revolves around sourcing the world’s finest ingredients, treating them simply, and preparing them with live-fire techniques.”

The 4,500 square-foot wood-burning steakhouse is the latest concept from Michael Sambrooks, owner of The Pit Room, The Patio at The Pit Room, and Candente.

“Although we are only now opening to the public, we have been in the kitchen since last December which has allowed Chef Louis and his team a lot of time to perfect an amazing menu,” said Sambrooks, founder of Sambrooks Management Company. “We are very excited to open the doors and let everyone in to see the stunning room and experience our world class offerings.”

The menu features selections from Niman Ranch Prime, small-production Australian Wagyu, and a rotating selection of small-farm Japanese Wagyus.

Complementing the menu, the cocktail program offers “classics with a twist.”

Distinguished for a depth of vintages, the restaurant’s expansive wine program includes a selection of over 500 labels from around the world. It features both classic and upcoming producers with a heavy focus on French vintages from the Burgundy and Bordeaux regions, as well as a collection of wines from Spain, and America’s own California wine producers.

Combined, Andiron’s dine-in bar and main room accommodates 110 guests. The dining room offers a direct view into the wood fired kitchen, which boasts a 22-foot live fire grill suite.

The restaurant is led by executive chef Louis Maldonado, whose resumé includes numerous Michelin Star restaurants -- French Laundry in Yountville, Aziza (Chef De Cuisine), Mourad (culinary director) and Cortez in San Francisco (executive chef). At Cortez, he led the culinary team to earn its first Michelin star in 2008.

Maldonado is joined by Chef de Cuisine Mario Da Silva and Pastry Chef Katie O’Hara. Advanced Sommelier Renato Bringas is the beverage and service director and Jose Montufar is the maître d’.

Andiron will open daily at 4 p.m. for cocktails; Dinner service begins at 5 p.m.

For more information visit andironhtx.com.

Andiron (Photos by Jenn Duncan, provided by Andiron)

