Things to do in the Houston area: 10+ ideas to get your weekend planning started

From historical reenactments and beach cleanups to crawfish and cartoon cats, these are a few of our favorite things to do in the Houston area this weekend.

⭐ Celebrate the 187th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto

On April 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the San Jacinto Museum and Battlefield Association and the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site will present the 2023 San Jacinto Day Celebration, a day of fun, food, history and reenactments celebrating the 187th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto. Reenactments throughout the day will recreate the dramatic events of April 1836. The Battle of San Jacinto and the surrender of General Santa Anna will be held twice during the day, once at 11:00 a.m. and again at 3:00 p.m. Parking is extremely limited. Ride shares and carpooling are encouraged.

📍San Jacinto Monument, One Monument Circle, La Porte, TX 77571

💻 Click2Houston’s San Jacinto Day 2023 feature

🍑 Indulge in some family-friendly fairy-tale entertainment

Main Street Theater continues its Theater for Youth season with a stage production of “James and the Giant Peach,” Roald Dahl’s fanciful children’s novel.

The production will be held:

Sundays, April 23, and 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays, May 6, and 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Recommended for First Grade and older. Tickets are available for purchase online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater

📍Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

💻 mainstreettheater.com/james-and-the-giant-peach/

🌎 Celebrate the natural world

Several Houston-area institutions and organizations are honoring Earth Day on April 22. Below are select event highlights; more possibilities here.

🌳 Plant a tree

Trees for Houston is celebrating a milestone: 40 years and more than 750,000 trees planted or donated to local families, schools, neighborhoods and parks. This year alone, Trees for Houston has a goal to plant and distribute more than 70,000 trees, which will benefit Houstonians for generations to come. Trees for Houston will hold an Earth Day tree giveaway, which is open to the public, on April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at. In addition to its tree planting and giveaway events, Trees for Houston offers educational and advocacy programs.

📍 Tom Bass Park, 3452 Fellows Road, Houston, TX 77047

💻 click2houston.com/community

🦪 Eat oysters

The second annual Houston Oyster & SeaFest is returning to Buffalo Bayou Park on April 22. Proceeds benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program. Festival attendees will enjoy a selection of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from several of Houston’s hottest restaurants. Also at the event -- drinks, live music, educational exhibits and more. Tickets start at $35.

📍 Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine Street, Houston, TX 77007

💻 galvbayevents.org

💧Learn about water conservation

Each year Houston Public Works hosts its signature event, the Water Works Festival, to engage and educate the public about the value of water, Houston’s water infrastructure, and the many processes that involve producing safe and reliable drinking water and collecting and treating wastewater every day. This year, the Water Works Festival will be held in collaboration with Discovery Green and Citizens Environmental Coalition. The festival will take place April 22, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Discovery Green. Entrance to the festival is free and open to all ages. The event will feature 60-plus exhibitor booths, performances, art installations, kayaking, live music, face painting, science experiments, educational talks, crafts, and family activities. Emphasis will be put on topics such as water conservation, the water cycle, local water systems, species habitats, weather, water quality, and ecology. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the city’s water supply, water and wastewater treatment systems, conservation efforts, drought plan, stormwater projects, and more.

📍Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010

💻 discoverygreen.com/save-the-date-green-mountain-energy-earth-day/

🏖️ Participate in a coastwide cleanup

The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program is a volunteer effort that began in 1986. The Adopt-A-Beach program keeps Texas beaches clean through annual all-volunteer cleanups. There are two coastwide cleanups each year, one in the spring, generally held on the fourth Saturday in April, and one in the fall, generally held on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, the spring cleanup will be held on April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at numerous locations along the coast. Use this map to find a cleanup site near you.

📍Numerous locations

💻 texasadoptabeach.org

🦆 Flock to FeatherFest

Bird lovers are invited to experience one of the largest birding festivals in Texas. Held April 20 to April 23, the 21st annual event features field trips, workshops, and other special events on Galveston Island.

📍Galveston, Texas

💻 galvestonfeatherfest.com

💖 Roll up to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

A popular cartoon cat is rolling into town to offer fans and foodies delectable desserts and exclusive merchandise celebrating all-things Hello Kitty. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into Friendswood’s Baybrook Mall on Saturday. The food truck’s menu features mini cakes, madeleines and macarons. Merchandise for sale includes thermoses, canvas totes, mugs, and lunchboxes.

📍 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546

💻 click2houston.com

🎨 Mosey down to Midtown for Art in the Park

Celebrating the breadth and depth of artistic talent in the city, Art in the Park will be held on April 21, from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., and April 22, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Baldwin Park. The event is free and open to all ages. It will feature exhibitions by 36 artists, live music, crafts, and family activities.

📍Baldwin Park, 1701 Elgin Street, Houston, TX 77004

💻 eventbrite.com

🌊 Cool off at Cajun Fest

The Lagoonfest Texas Beach Club and AquaAdventure Park will hold Cajun Fest on April 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Lago Mar Lagoon. Admission is $20 for adults and $25 for kids ages 3-13. The event will feature a crawfish boil, Zydeco music and an array of Cajun cuisine.

📍lagoonfesttexas.com/tickets/

💻 Lago Mar Lagoon, 12600 Crystal View Boulevard, Texas City, TX 77568

