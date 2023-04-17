San Jacinto Day 2023: Texas to mark 186th anniversary of battle for independence with reenactments, revelry

HOUSTON – Texas will soon celebrate the 186th anniversary of the 18-minute battle that secured its independence from Mexico with a day of reenactments and revelry.

The festivities, to be held at the site of the 570-foot-tall San Jacinto Monument, will commemorate the victory of the Texas army under Gen. Sam Houston over the Mexican army of Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna on April 21, 1836.

This year, the San Jacinto Day Celebration, presented by the San Jacinto Museum and Battlefield Association and the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, will take place on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Events include exhibits of Texas history, historical reenactments and interactive living history displays.

Here’s what to know before you go:

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: San Jacinto Monument, One Monument Circle, La Porte, TX 77571

Cost: Free

Reenactments: The reenactment of the Battle of San Jacinto and the surrender of General Santa Anna will be held twice during the day, once at 11 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.

Food: Food trucks and a variety of vendors will be on site.

Parking: Parking is extremely limited. Ride shares and carpooling are encouraged.