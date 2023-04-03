Help Trees for Houston reach goal of planting, distributing 70,000 trees this year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – April is the perfect time to shine our KPRC 2 Community spotlight on a green organization with a mission to plant and distribute trees around Houston. Trees for Houston is celebrating a milestone: 40 years and more than 750,000 trees planted or donated to local families, schools, neighborhoods and parks.

Trees help protect Houston from urban heat island effects by providing cooling canopies of shade. They also help filter out impurities from the air and fight erosion from flood waters. This year alone, Trees for Houston has a goal to plant and distribute more than 70,000 trees, which will benefit Houstonians for generations to come.

Trees for Houston will hold an Earth Day tree giveaway, which is open to the public, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at Tom Bass Park (3452 Fellows Road, Houston, TX 77047). In addition to its tree planting and giveaway events, Trees for Houston offers educational and advocacy programs.

In April 2022, Trees for Houston broke ground on their new facility and nursery in the Garden Oaks neighborhood, the Kinder Campus. The campus will include a centralized tree nursery along with space for gathering, lectures, workshops and special events. The Kinder Campus is set to open this summer.

KPRC 2 Community is an initiative made possible by Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University.