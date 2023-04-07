Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopping by to say hi in Houston

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Cost Plus World Market and Sanrio Celebrate Hello Kitty's 45th Birthday In New York! on November 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market)

HOUSTON – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is stopping twice in Houston in April.

The truck sells Hello Kitty products and food.

The cafe was started in 2014 with the Hello Kitty Truck. The company saw how popular the truck was and created the Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container in 2016 and Hello Kitty Mini Cafes inside malls and centers all over the United States.

On April 15, the truck is going to visit The Woodlands Mall from 10 a.m.- 7p.m. They will be located by the Pottery Barn and Shake Shack.

The truck is also going to make a stop in Friendswood at Baybrook Mall on April 22. Residents can say hello from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. They will be close to the lawn near Gloria’s.

The food truck will sell cookies, madeleines, mugs, shirts and more, but they only accept credit cards. The kitty vehicle is also visiting San Antonio, Fort Worth and Dallas.

