It’s National Ranch Day! Here’s the ranch-flavored item no one saw coming

In honor of National Ranch Day on March 10, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has an exclusive new ice cream collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch. Yup, you heard that right, Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream.

“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. “We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”

Photo provided by Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream)

Van Leeuwen states “While ranch ice cream may not be the typical pairing for the popular condiment, the Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen flavor delivers a surprisingly tasty twist on the sweet treat. The ice cream boasts the savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat that pairs perfectly with salty snacks.”

Are you going to be hitting up the Walmart freezer section to get your hands on this new flavor? Each pint is expected to cost around $5. This limited release will only be available March 20 through May 28.

Do you love an unusual, favorite ranch-flavored food? Let us hear about it in the comments section below.