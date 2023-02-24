🔒Trail riders come to town🐴, daffodils in bloom😍 and planets on parade🌚: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

75º

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – What a huge week for Click2Pins users! We saw you out and about taking photos of nature, attending Mardi Gras festivities and taking part in early Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo festivities. It was a big week. Thanks for sharing yours with us by submitting your videos and photos to us.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

Bonnie Parker

Daffodils are coming up How beautiful #RyeTexas #Click2HoustonPins

Cleveland
Yvonne Scherny

Beautiful Mt. Laurels!!! The bees are happy!!

San Antonio
Maria Lara

2/22/2023, near Bigfoot

Kyote
Katvetal

Buddy

Houston
Nelda

Beautiful evening for a long walk

San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

A gorgeous sunset over a calm woodlawn lake this evening. Also a big shout out to skywatcher for forecasting the sunset this evening.

San Antonio
baytownbill2

Baytown city limits

Baytown
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Tonight's awe inspiring sunset at Mission Espada.

San Antonio
Mel

Jupiter, Venus, Moon & Sunset Von Ormy, Texas

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Another look at last night's gorgeous sunset.

San Antonio
Bonnie Parker

Made a Carrot 🥕 Cake for My Friends Birthday #Click2HoustonPins

Houston
amy nicole

Frank, the azaleas are already blooming at my house!

Houston
Sylvia Z

What are those lights hovering over the moon? They are not moving

San Antonio
Ed Burch

We found mom and dad in Brazos State park yesterday. Thanks Ed Burch

Houston
carrie.cervantes

Beautiful night

San Antonio

🤠📸

Nature in Katy, Texas

The Valley Lodge Trail Ride traveling through George Bush Park on the way to Cullen Park.

Houston
Taylor Mcclelland

Some wispy clouds made for a great sunset to end the weekend.

San Antonio
johnsedlak

A picture perfect Presidents Day for the Humble ISD Golf Tournament in Kingwood.

Houston
John

Mother cow stands guard over her calf.

Boerne
John

Blue Jay this morning in Comfort, Texas

Comfort
TX_ShrimpDiva

Cruise ships arriving to their home port in Galveston this morning. Perfect time for Mardi Gras.

Houston
Marla Gentry

Pretty clouds for President’s Day

West Livingston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

