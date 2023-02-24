🔒Trail riders come to town🐴, daffodils in bloom😍 and planets on parade🌚: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – What a huge week for Click2Pins users! We saw you out and about taking photos of nature, attending Mardi Gras festivities and taking part in early Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo festivities. It was a big week. Thanks for sharing yours with us by submitting your videos and photos to us.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

Bonnie Parker Daffodils are coming up How beautiful #RyeTexas #Click2HoustonPins 0 s 1

Yvonne Scherny Beautiful Mt. Laurels!!! The bees are happy!! 0 s 1

Maria Lara 2/22/2023, near Bigfoot 0 s 0

Katvetal Buddy 0 s 0

Nelda Beautiful evening for a long walk 0 s 0

Taylor Mcclelland A gorgeous sunset over a calm woodlawn lake this evening. Also a big shout out to skywatcher for forecasting the sunset this evening. 0 s 1

baytownbill2 Baytown city limits 0 s 1

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Tonight's awe inspiring sunset at Mission Espada. 0 s 0

Mel Jupiter, Venus, Moon & Sunset Von Ormy, Texas 0 s 0

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Another look at last night's gorgeous sunset. 0 s 0

Bonnie Parker Made a Carrot 🥕 Cake for My Friends Birthday #Click2HoustonPins 0 s 0

amy nicole Frank, the azaleas are already blooming at my house! 0 s 0

Sylvia Z What are those lights hovering over the moon? They are not moving 0 s 0

Ed Burch We found mom and dad in Brazos State park yesterday. Thanks Ed Burch 0 s 0

carrie.cervantes Beautiful night 0 s 0

🤠📸

Nature in Katy, Texas The Valley Lodge Trail Ride traveling through George Bush Park on the way to Cullen Park. 0 s 0

Taylor Mcclelland Some wispy clouds made for a great sunset to end the weekend. 0 s 0

johnsedlak A picture perfect Presidents Day for the Humble ISD Golf Tournament in Kingwood. 0 s 0

John Mother cow stands guard over her calf. 0 s 0

John Blue Jay this morning in Comfort, Texas 0 s 0

TX_ShrimpDiva Cruise ships arriving to their home port in Galveston this morning. Perfect time for Mardi Gras. 0 s 0

Marla Gentry Pretty clouds for President’s Day 0 s 0

