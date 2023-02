GALVESTON, Texas – The KPRC 2 production crew were hard at work on Saturday preparing for the exclusive broadcast of the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade on Galveston’s Seawall as part of Mardi Gras Galveston.

KPRC 2 anchors Keith Garvin and Daniella Guzman hosted, with Meteorologists Frank Billingsley and Anthony Yanez, and Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly and Melanie Camp were also at the parade.

Check out the photos below:

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)

The KPRC 2 crew gets ready for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Galveston (KPRC 2)