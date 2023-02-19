KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Nylah, a pup with good vibes and hi-fives

Meet 1-year-old Nylah, the American Pit-Bull mix whose face may remind you of a certain 90′s classic movie.

Nylah was rescued from the Pasadena tornado in January after the city’s animal shelter was destroyed.

According to volunteers with the Houston Humane Society, Nylah is extremely treat-motivated and easily trainable. She already knows how to sit and give out a couple of hi-fives.

Nylah is described as a bundle of positive vibes with her sweet little spot eye and her happy smile.

Meet Nylah at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Nylah into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Degrassi

Degrassi with her new family (Houston Humane Society)

Last week, we met Degrassi, the pup who was looking for her forever Valentine.

Just like Lavender in a previous Pet Project segment, Degrassi’s adopters immediately fell in love with her by watching her on KPRC 2! They went to HHS immediately after to scoop her up.

Degrassi’s new family said they fell in love with her calm demeanor and sweet face. She will spend her days playing with her 12-year-old human sister and making memories.

