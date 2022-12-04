62º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Coco, a pup with lots of Christmas cheer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

2-year-old Coco is as sweet as a cup of hot cocoa on Christmas Eve!

The pup, who is a Catahoula Leopard-Pitbull mix, is full of holiday joy and cheer!

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say she loves running after a ball, eating delicious treats, and most of all, she loves to cuddle! She will do very well with a family with an active lifestyle.

Until Dec. 11, Coco’s adoption fee is $25 thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters holiday event!

Meet Coco at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Coco into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Peacock

Peacock with his new mom (KPRC/Houston Humane Society)

Back in September, we met Peacock, a handsome pup who’s the life of a party.

With thanks to KPRC 2′s Pet Project, Peacock found his new home! His adopted mom told HHS that she fell in love with him at first sight!

Peacock will have one fur sibling, named Lily, and his new mom is so excited to have a new best friend!

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

