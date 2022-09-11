KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Peacock, a pup who’s the life of a party

Meet Peacock -- no, we’re not talking about the bird or the streaming service, of course!

Volunteers at Houston Humane Society say Peacock, a Husky-Shepherd mix has been waiting for a home for nearly 100 days!

Throughout his time at the shelter, people have passed him up at his kennel despite his sweet puppy smile and friendly personality, but he has not let that get him down.

Peacock is a Certified GOOD BOY at the shelter, which means he gets along with dogs and people of all ages, including children! He walks great on a leash and knows commands such as sit and paw. Because of his high energy, he’s best suited for a family with an active lifestyle.

Meet Peacock at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Peacock into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Shasta

Shasta found her forever family! (KPRC/Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Shasta, a pup who loves to swim and pretend she’s a fish!

A lovely family saw Shasta on KPRC 2 and her energy and sweet face drew them in and adopted her! Shasta’s family told HHS that they are an active family and are very excited to add her to the fun.

Shasta has a fur sibling, which makes going on adventures from vacations at their family’s lake house in Lake Livingston to enjoying pool day twice the fun!