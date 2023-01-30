58º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dorothy, the adorable pup with the most beautiful eyes! (COPYRIGHT KPRC 2023)

Meet this week’s #PetProject Pup, Dorothy!

Dorothy is known for being the sweetest girl with the SOFTEST fur.

Those at the shelter say she has been so resilient after coming to the shelter following the recent tornado in Pasadena.

Dorothy has the most beautiful eyes and will make the best pup, due to her adaptability and loving nature.

Adopt Dorothy today!

Meet Dorothy at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Dorothy into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

