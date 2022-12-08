A Houston Astros fan’s letter to New York Mets fans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros and wife Kate Upton celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Dear Mets fans,

Yes, you got our ace, Justin Verlander.

But that $86.6 million two-year deal (with a vesting option for a third year) was a steal... because you’re getting one heck of a bonus: Kate Upton.

In the couple’s five years in Houston, the supermodel has transformed the way Astros fans dress. Gone are the days where a logo T-shirt or a baseball cap gets the job done. Kate’s influence now has us consistently pushing our team fashion to new heights.

It started with the sweater.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with model Kate Upton and the MVP trophy after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

Then a wardrobe staple.

And in 2022, Upton gave us serious jacket envy.

First in the ALCS. Then again the night the Astros won their second World Series championship.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Kate Upton celebrates after the Houston Astros defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

And we are still scouring the Internet to find the delicious orange sunglasses she wore for the championship parade.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Kate Upton, wife of Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, participates in the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

So Mets fans, I implore you to appreciate the gift you are getting.

Yes, I know you have famous actresses in New York City with couture connections. But trust me, no one can combine baseball and fashion like Kate Upton.

Mets fans, enjoy the ride... and the outfits.

And if you haven’t noticed, this letter to you is also our love letter to Upton.

Kate, thank you for the memories and the fashion upgrades. We promise never to go back to logo T-shirts and baseball caps.

Love,

A well-dressed Astros fan