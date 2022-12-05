Justin Verlander signs with New York Mets for two years, $86M, reports say

FILE - Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Aug. 23, 2022, in Houston. Verlander won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, Nov. 16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander, the Cy Young winner who pitched for the Houston Astros during their World Series championship run, is reportedly signing with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB.com, Verlander’s contract with the Mets is for two years and $86 million, with a third-year vesting option.

The deal comes after Verlander opted-out of his contract with the Astros which had one year and $25 million remaining.

This comes as another Cy Young winner, Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom, signed with the Texas Rangers this past weekend.

The Astros have not confirmed the possible deal at this time.

Verlander, 39, finished his 2022 season with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA over 28 starts with the Astros. He led the Majors in WHIP (0.83) and fewest hits per nine innings with six.