KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pico, an intelligent, distinguished bookworm

Meet Pico, a chill, yet loveable pup who loves a great book.

You may think -- wait a minute...dogs can’t read!

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Pico, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix enjoys it when people, including children, read books to him.

Pico enjoys the company of humans no matter how young or old. He is chill, loves treats and walks on the leash. He’ll do amazing with any family!

Pico "reading" a book (Houston Humane Society)

Meet Pico at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Pico into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

