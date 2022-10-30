KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!

Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart.

Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit.

Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different eye colors. In Kiri’s case, one eye is a shimmering bright blue while the other is as black as night.

If Kiri is anything like her heterochromia pals, she is bound to be adventurous, brave, and the owner of an infectious personality.

This bunny has confidence for miles. She is very friendly, and eager to meet new people. She’s also an excellent traveling companion. Not only does her stature make her travel-sized and compact, but she enjoys long car rides.

Kiri is very eager to hop into your car and drive back to her forever home with you. Adopt her today from Houston Humane Society at 14700 Almeda Rd. Just fill out this form, then drive on over from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

