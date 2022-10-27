Halloweekend happenings: Enchanting and chilling Houston-area experiences perfect for a wicked weekend of festive fun

This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes, Houston,” I write in my creep-creep-creepiest cackling witches voice (Humor me, readers).

All Hallows Eve approaches and the spookiest weekend of the year is nigh. Tis time to maketh thy plans.

We assembled a list of enchanting and chilling Halloween experiences perfect for a wicked-fun weekend on the town. Peruse our picks below.

🍸 Boos and booze

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée (FEVER)

Plenty of Houston-area events and experiences offer spook-tacular boos and booze this weekend. Here are some adults-only elixir mixers for your consideration.

If a strong swig of witches’ brew is what you seek, swing by the House of Spirits in Missouri City for a haunted cocktail soirée. During the two-hour immersive experience, wander a macabre mansion, participate in a sinister séance, meet mystics and invoke a paranormal presence with a giant Ouija board. What could possibly go wrong?

Saturday night, do the Monster Mash at the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s macabre Spirits & Skeletons celebration. HMNS invites ghosts and ghouls, monsters and mummies, witches and werewolves to celebrate the spook-spook-spookiest holiday at the museum after hours from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Browse spellbinding exhibits, shake your stuff with a stegosaurus, and enjoy live music. An array of food and drink vendors will be on site so you can graze to your heart’s content. The cost of admission includes one free drink ticket.

Meanwhile, the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will host a Halloween Sip & Stroll. Encounter creatures of the night while you traverse a twisty nature trail on this spooky, after-hours spin through the nature sanctuary. Walk the woods long enough and you’ll happen upon a good-time gathering featuring music, mingling, snacks and refreshments. Costumes are encouraged at this adults-only event. Entry includes a charcuterie cup and dessert, a commemorative glass, three drink tickets, and more. Witches are welcome, costumes encouraged.

👻 Ghastly ghost tours

Do you harbor a deep-seated desire to consort with unknown forces? Hop aboard the Spirit of the Bayou on Sunday and enjoy a creepy cruise led by longtime Houston tour guide Andrew Groocock, who will share some of the haunted tales and legends of Buffalo Bayou. More details here.

Texas history buffs, this candlelight graveyard tour of the San Jacinto Battleground was designed with you in mind.

If you’re willing to venture outside the city, cross the causeway for the Galveston Historical Foundation’s haunted history tours, held in the island’s oldest home, the Michel B. Menard House. Complimentary beer and wine will be served on the porch before the tour.

Here’s a list of even more ghost tours in the Houston area sure to leave you satisfyingly spooked.

🏚️ Haunted houses

For a truly bloodcurdling experience, visit the 13th Floor, a haunted house in Houston with three separate, yet equally eerie attractions: In “Chop House,” a chainsaw-wielding lunatic dressed as a pig wanders an abandoned meat processing plant; In “Legends of the Deep” step aboard a capsized steamship populated by a particularly creepy crew; and in “All Hallows Eve,” dodge demented, flesh-eating trick-or-treaters in search of blood, guts and, of course, candy.

For more heart-pumping horrors, peruse our list of Houston-area haunted houses curated for fear fiends. Read on — and attend — at your own risk!

Need more ideas, inspiration, etc.? Browse our community calendar for even more promising cultural offerings the Houston area has to offer this weekend and beyond.

Until next time,

Briana Zamora-Nipper ✌️