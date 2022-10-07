Boos and booze: Houston fright night fun for grown-ups

HOUSTON – Here’s a sampling of spook-tacular adults-only events happening in the Houston area Halloween weekend.

🩻 Mixers & Elixirs: Spirits & Skeletons at HMNS

Mixers & Elixirs: Spirits & Skeletons event at the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS)

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Admission: $50 (members); $60 (non-members)

Details: The Houston Museum of Natural Science invites ghosts and ghouls, monsters and mummies, witches and werewolves to celebrate the creep-creep-creepiest holiday at the museum after hours from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 29. Browse spellbinding exhibits, shake your stuff with a stegosaurus, and enjoy live music by The Space Rockers. An array of food and drink vendors will be on site so you can graze to your heart’s content. The cost of admission includes one free drink ticket.

📍 Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX

💻 hmns.org/visit/events/spirits-skeletons

House of spirits: a haunted cocktail soirée is a 2-hour immersive spooky and haunted cocktail experience unlike any other. It takes place within an eerie but elegant haunted mansion where guests can freely roam residence, invoke a giant Ouija board, and meet mystical tarot readers. Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek inside with Melissa and Justin Meyer, the founders of Meyer2Meyer Entertainment which is the production company behind this experience.

When: Through Monday, Oct. 31

Admission: $66-86

Details: House of spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée is a 2-hour immersive haunted cocktail experience at an eerie and elegant haunted mansion. Guests can freely roam the residence, invoke the paranormal with a giant Ouija board, and meet consult with mystical tarot readers.

📍 Heaven On Earth, 300 Douglas St, Missouri City, TX 77489

💻 houseofspiritssoiree.com

MORE: Inside the House of spirits: Haunted Cocktail Soirée, a 2-hour immersive Halloween-themed experience

⚓ Nautical night aboard tall ship Elissa

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Admission: $75

Details: Step aboard Galveston’s remarkable 1877 tall ship Elissa for a swashbuckling high-seas adventure. The Galveston Historical Foundation invites wannabe buccaneers to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve, and Elissa’s 145th year of existence, at the Galveston Historic Seaport. Come dressed in your sea-inspired best. Tickets include cake, food, complimentary drinks, dockside music, and more. Ticket sales help support Elissa’s upkeep.

📍 Galveston Historic Seaport, 2200 Harborside Drive, Galveston,TX

💻 galvestonhistory.org/event/elissas-seaport-social

🦉 Halloween Sip & Stroll at Houston Arboretum

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Admission: $55 (members); $60 (non-members)

Details: Encounter creatures of the night on a spooky, after-hours spin through the Houston Arboretum. Walk the woods long enough and you’ll happen upon a good-time gathering featuring music, mingling, snacks and refreshments. Costumes are encouraged at this adults-only event. Entry includes a charcuterie cup and dessert, a commemorative glass, three drink tickets, and more.

📍 Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX

💻 houstonarboretum.org

🗼 Eiffel Tower of Terror Halloween Party at Brasserie 19

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Admission: Free

Details: Francophiles, flock to Brasserie 19 in the River Oaks Shopping Center, on Saturday, Oct. 29, for a très fantastique fright night featuring French food, drinks, a DJ, and a costume contest with wicked good prizes.

📍 Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, Houston, TX

💻 facebook.com/events

🤡 Halloweeniversary Bash at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Halloweeniversary Bash at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House (Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House)

When: Sunday, Oct. 30

Admission: $5; Complimentary for dinner guests

Details: Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House will mark its second anniversary on Halloween. In celebration of the milestone, the waterfront restaurant will host a spook-tacular party on Sunday, Oct. 30. Dress to scare. There will be a costume contest, a photo booth, live music, food and drink specials, and, of course, a stockpile of sweets.

📍Pier 6, 113 6th Street, San Leon, TX

💻 pier6seafood.com

🧙‍♀️ Witchy Brunch at Brennan’s

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Admission: $45

Details: Start your Halloween weekend with a bloody-fun brunch at Brennan’s of Houston in Midtown. Don your most magical attire (pointy hats encouraged) for a festive three-course meal featuring the restaurant’s signature dishes. Costumed revelers will receive a complimentary Trouble Tree with cocktail shots. Reservations are required. Call Brennan’s at (713) 522-9711 to secure your spot.

📍 Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith Street, Houston

💻 brennanshouston.com

🦇 Vampire Ball at Doris Metropolitan

Doris Metropolitan Bar (Kirsten Gilliam)

When: Thursday, Oct. 27

Admission: Free

Details: Swing by Doris Metropolitan Steakhouse on Oct. 27, for its annual Vampire Ball. Costumes are encouraged and the best-dressed will receive a special prize. Doors open at 5 p.m. Happy hour runs until 7 p.m., and individual reservations for the bar and dining room can be made on Resy. Patrons can expect a DJ, drink specials and festive décor.

📍 2815 S Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX

💻 dorismetropolitan.com/houston

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! If you have an event you’d like to include on our official KPRC 2 Community Calendar, fill out our form here.