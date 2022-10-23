KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog

Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog.

She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand.

Elle is a great friend, able to get along with other cats and kids as well. She would thrive in a home where she has plenty of time to sunbathe.

This kitty came from a hoarding station with over 100 cats. However, now that Elle has moved on from that, she’d like a nice home where she can be someone’s loving lap companion and have plenty of toys to call her own!

Elle’s adoption fee is sponsored thanks to Subaru Loves Pets. You can meet her at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

If you’re interested in welcoming Elle into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Lolita

Lolita with her new family (Houston Humane Society)

A couple of weeks ago, we met Lolita, a professional dancing pup with the brightest spirit.

Lolita will be joining an all-girls club as her new family! Her adopter tells HHS that she is promised to be treated to a spa night every weekend and showered with endless love. She was all smiles when her new family chose her.