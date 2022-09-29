Zoo Boo, beer, and the Beach Boys: 8 best bets for your Houston weekend

HOUSTON – A not-so-scary haunted house, an Oktoberfest extravaganza and a food and wine festival featuring some of the city’s top chefs made our shortlist of the Houston-area’s cultural offerings this weekend.

🎵 The Devon Allman Project at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Sept. 30

About this event from organizers: “The Devon Allman Project is a six-piece world-class band that has previously toured almost 20 countries. Playing the Peach Festival, Rock Legends Cruise and festivals in Europe and coast to coast in the USA. It is led by Blues Music Award winning Devon Allman and features the two Allman Betts Band drummers, bass, Hammond B3 organ and piano and another guitarist. They will be playing songs of The Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman in their set as well as Devon’s fan favorite originals and surprise covers. It’s an exceptionally entertaining show.”

Admission is free.

📍 Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030

💻 milleroutdoortheatre.com

🐘 Houston Zoo Boo

Oct. 1-31, 2022

The Houston Zoo welcomes ghouls and goblins to celebrate fall festivities during its annual Zoo Boo event. Costumes are strongly encouraged and guests will have plenty of favorites to experience, including a giant pumpkin, a pumpkin lantern tunnel, a Scary-Go-Round, fall photo ops and more.

All Zoo Boo activities are included with your paid zoo admission. Zoo Boo will be held Oct. 1-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 4 p.m.

📍 Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

💻 houstonzoo.org

🕺 The Beach Boys in concert

Oct. 2

The Beach Boys, who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world, will bring their “60 Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Sunday.

📍 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Boulevard, Sugar Land, TX 77479

💻 smartfinancialcentre.net

🍷 Chefs for Farmers Food + Wine Festival

Oct. 2

Chefs For Farmers will host its inaugural Houston event Sunday at Autry Park. For the Food + Wine Festival, 20 of Houston’s top chefs will partner with local farms to serve one-of-a-kind dishes. Chefs participating in the event include Alex Au-Yeung of Phat Eatery, Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ, Quy Hoang and Robin Wong of Blood Bros BBQ, and Hugo Ortega of Backstreet Café. The festival will feature libations from various wineries, distilleries and breweries.

Tickets are $115 each and include unlimited food and drinks.

📍 Autry Park, 3737 Cogdell Street, Houston, TX 77019

💻 chefsforfarmers.com/events/houston/

🎃 Kemah’s Boo on the Boardwalk

Sept. 30-Oct. 31

Kemah Boardwalk’s annual spooktacular begins Friday and includes creepy crafts, trick or treating, costume contests, special performances, vendor markets, movie screenings, a kid-friendly haunted fun house and a dungeon of doom.

📍 Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Avenue, Kemah, TX 77565

💻 specials.kemahboardwalk.com

🍺 Music to My Beers: Oktoberfest

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Pearland’s Oktoberfest-themed Music to My Beers extravaganza highlights independent craft breweries in the Houston area, and is free to the public. The two-day event will officer live music, food trucks, a sip and stroll craft market, weenie dog races benefitting the Houston Humane Society, and an Oktoberfest cook-off competition.

📍 Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway Street, Pearland, TX

💻 visitpearland.com/musicbeers

🎤 Mary J. Blige in concert

Mary J. Blige will bring her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to the Toyota Center on Saturday. Ella Mai and Queen Naija will open for the award-winning artist.

📍 Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77003

💻 toyotacenter.com/events

👻 National Museum of Funeral History’s Haunted House

Oct. 1-Oct. 31

About the event: “Our family-friendly haunted house is recommended for ages 7 and above,” the museum said on its website. “We encourage parents of children of all ages to walk through the house free of charge to determine if this is something they want their child to experience.”

The cost for the haunted house is $5.00 ages 12 and above, $3.00 for children aged 7-11 and half price if purchased in conjunction with a museum ticket.

📍 National Museum of Funeral History, 415 Barren Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77090

💻 nmfh.org

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! If you have an event you’d like to include on our official KPRC 2 Community Calendar, fill out our form here.