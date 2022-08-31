Zoo Boo is back: These are the dates for the Houston Zoo’s much-anticipated Halloween event

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo has announced its dates for its much-anticipated Halloween event, Zoo Boo.

Zoo Boo will be held October 1-31 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with last entry at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Costumes are strongly encouraged, and guests will have plenty of favorites to experience, including visiting our Giant Pumpkin and the Carved Pumpkins. The zoo will also have a Pumpkin Lantern Tunnel between the lions and tiger exhibits, a spooktacular Scary-Go-Round and photo opportunities all over the zoo.

Here are some of the new attractions this year:

Glowing lanterns in the Bug House during the day and during Zoo Boo After Hours

Spooky-themed lights in African Forest.

An interactive dance floor inside the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo during Zoo Boo After Hours.

All Zoo Boo activities are included with your paid zoo admission.

Zoo Boo is a family-friendly event, and it says all costumes must be appropriate for “ghouls of all ages.” Adults are welcome to come in costume, but must be family-friendly and zoo staff must be able to see your eyes. The Houston Zoo said it reserves the right to deny entry in the event of an inappropriate costume.