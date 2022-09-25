KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink

3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color.

Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay.

Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough dog, but he is the most sweetest boy EVER!

Hill gets along with other dogs, in fact, he loves company! Volunteers added that Hill has such great manners, that he became HHS’s honorary pup trainer, which helps dogs who are more shy or timid to come out of their own shell. Way to go, Hill!

Meet Hill at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Hill into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

