KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anakin, the pup who’s the ‘Chosen One’ destined to restore balance to the Force

8-month-old Anakin hopes to be the next “Chosen One” soon!

He and his six siblings--all named after “Star Wars” characters--were rescued as strays, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society.

Anakin may be shy at first but will warm up if you be patient. He LOVES to play with toys, play fetch, and walk.

Volunteers say he is a family dog but would much rather be with a family that is more relaxed and chill.

Meet Anakin at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Anakin into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Beast

Beast with his new family. (Houston Humane Society/KPRC)

Two weeks ago, we met Beast, an animal cruelty survivor with a beautiful soul.

Beast’s new family said they saw him SHINE on KPRC 2′s Pet Project segment and knew he was meant to be! His calm personality and friendly demeanor were the perfect match.

The family does not plan to keep Beast’s name...only because he is TOO sweet to be called one. He will share his new home with his new fur sibling, Brad!