KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Miles, a pup who’s the master of joy

1-year-old Miles has enough “miles” to spread his happiness toward those who need it!

A Good Samaritan found Miles as a stray last month and brought him to the Houston Humane Society, according to volunteers.

As part of the Humane Education Team, he has gone to many events where he helps children learn about animals and how to treat them. Since then, volunteers say he has been a fan favorite!

Miles is leash trained and is very good with people, no matter the age!

Miles (Houston Humane Society)

Meet Miles at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Miles into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Randy

In May, we met Randy, Houston’s No. 1 fan of squeaky toys.

Randy, now known as Shortcake, will now be able to share his love for squeaky toys with his new forever family! They share that they have so much room to give and wanted to give a shelter dog a new home.

Shortcake will be welcomed with six guinea pig brothers.