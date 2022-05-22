KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Randy, Houston’s No. 1 fan of squeaky toys

1-year-old Randy LOVES his squeaky toys. He is a man with a plan, y’all.

A friendly pup who loves to cuddle and give lots of kisses, volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say he is a pup who enjoys his enrichment activities. He walks well on a leash and is very smart!

Prior to his arrival, Randy was found roaming around the streets of Houston.

Randy would do great with a family with kids who love to play!

Meet Randy at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Randy into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Cody

Cody and her new adopter. (Houston Humane Society)

Last week, we met Cody, a pup with a pep in his step.

With thanks to KPRC 2′s Pet Project segment, her adopter saw him on TV and immediately scooped him up! She knew right away that Cody was hers.

She recently lost her 14-year-old pup back in April, and told herself that it would be her last dog since the heartbreak was too much. But she kept feeling like something is missing.

Cody’s adopter shares she wants to raise her young grandson to be a dog lover. She thanks KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall and Sofia Ojeda for their generosity and helping bring Cody together with her.

Cody has recently received his first round of treatment at Houston Humane Society and is on his way to being heartworm free!