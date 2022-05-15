KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Cody, a pup with a pep in his step

3-year-old Cody is full of life, energy, and spirit!

Volunteers at Houston Humane Society say Cody enjoys being carried around like royalty. Whether you’re going out to brunch or on a picnic, Cody enjoys tagging along in your purse!

Cody is not much into cats, however, he can coexist with them.

Meet Cody at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Cody into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Dahlia

Dahlia and her adopter (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Dahlia, a pup who was training to become next year’s Cadbury bunny.

This relaxed pup has now found a forever home with an owner who matched her energy! She can finally enjoy ALL the back scratches she wants.