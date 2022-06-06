Acres and acres of Texas: This $4.2 M Chappel Hill home a pastoral oasis

A pastoral home on the market for $4.2 million in Chappell Hill, Texas, offers an escape from the mind-numbing hubbub of city living .

The two-story home sits on 140 acres in Washington County. Built in 2000, the home was once the guest house of the Penzoil family, according to the listing. At 2,003 square feet, the home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining room, living area and home office.

Elsewhere on the property, there’s a 1,700-square-foot, two-bedroom guest home, a horse barn with an office and living quarters, a workshop, dog kennels, chicken coup, nine fenced pastures, three wells, a pond, a wet weather creek and a small cemetery.

The listing is being sold by Shelly Moschak of Legend Texas Properties. For details on the listing click here or call Moschak at (979) 251-1343.

1712 Lynn Rd, Chappell Hill, TX 77426 (Photos by James Pharaon)

